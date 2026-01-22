Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva reviews Army dog training, veterinary facilities in Meerut

Lucknow, Jan 22 (IANS) Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, Chief of Staff of the Indian Army's Central Command, visited the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre and College in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to review the various facilities, a Defence Ministry official said on Thursday.

The visit focused on reviewing the Centre's administrative framework and comprehensive training ecosystem that underpins the Army's veterinary and animal management capabilities, the official said on social media.

"During the visit, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sachdeva reviewed key training facilities including the Dog Training Faculty, Equitation and Animal Management Faculty and the Training Regiment," he added.

Detailed interactions provided insights into the specialised training methodologies that ensure operational readiness and high professional standards, the official said.

"Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva appreciated the state of the art training infrastructure and commended the highly motivated team of officers and personnel whose dedication continues to strengthen the Indian Army's veterinary support and animal management excellence," an official statement said.

Earlier, as part of the national commemoration marking 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', a special Army Band performance was organised at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow, celebrating the timeless spirit of India's national song and its historic role in inspiring generations, an official of the Indian Army's Central Command said.

The soulful evening witnessed stirring performances by the Pipe Band of Army Medical Corps Centre and College, the Military Band of SIKH Light Infantry Regimental Centre and the vibrant Jazz Band of 1 ASSAM Regiment, captivating an audience of more than 2,000 proud citizens of Lucknow, he added.

The harmonious blend of martial music and patriotic fervour transformed the park into a resonant tribute to India's unity, sacrifice and enduring national spirit -- reminding all that Vande Mataram continues to inspire hearts.

Earlier, the Shatrujeet Brigade conducted a two-week structured military training camp for "NCC Cadets delivering elite exposure alongside #PARABrigade, #IAF and #AATS," an official said on social media.

"The camp offered immersive hands-on experience with new-generation weapons, BMP rides, horse riding and rock climbing. Each activity was designed to test endurance sharpen skills and instil discipline resilience and teamwork essential for nation building," the official added.

"Through demanding routines and shared challenges these young cadets absorbed the ethos of the Armed Forces and the values of leadership responsibility and service before self. Confident, capable, and mission-oriented, they represent the promise of a strong resilient India," he said.

--IANS

rch/khz