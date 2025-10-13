October 13, 2025 3:37 PM हिंदी

L&T bags large power transmission orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in Middle East

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced that its power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business has secured several large grid infrastructure orders in the Middle East, valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that one of the key projects includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 400 kV substation in the UAE, which will play a crucial role in strengthening the power grid interconnection among GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) member countries.

“The 400kV super grid interconnection linking the electricity networks of GCC member states has helped in efficient utilisation of generation capacity and has improved the overall grid resilience,” the company said in its filing.

Currently, Oman’s electricity network is connected to the GCC grid through the UAE at 220 kV.

The new project aims to establish a direct 400 kV interconnection, enhancing power reliability and regional energy cooperation.

“Currently, the network of the Sultanate of Oman is connected to this interconnection through UAE’s grid at 220kV. Now a direct interconnection is being established at 400 kV level for which a 400 kV Substation in UAE is crucial,” the company added in its filing.

The company also received another order to build several new 132 kV substations in the Middle East to meet the region’s growing electricity demand.

In Saudi Arabia, L&T has bagged a turnkey contract for the construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines.

These lines are linked to the integration of renewable energy power plants, supporting the kingdom’s shift towards sustainable energy.

“In Saudi Arabia, an order has been received for turnkey construction of 380 kV overhead transmission lines associated with integration of renewable energy power plants,” the company mentioned in its filing.

Larsen & Toubro, a $30 billion Indian multinational, is known for its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) expertise.

The company operates across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, in several countries around the world.

--IANS

pk

