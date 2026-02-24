Lots of pride and gratitude for PM Modi in our country: Israeli researcher

Jerusalem, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Israel beginning Wednesday could lead to new agreements between both countries, especially in key sectors like economy, culture, defence and also possibly the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Israel on February 25-26 at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. This will be PM Modi’s second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

"From what I see, there is a lot of pride and gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit. People appreciate India’s economic growth, digital transformation, and stronger diplomatic presence under his leadership.

Indians here are very excited to see him because wherever he visits, he makes it a point to meet the Indian community. That connection means a lot to them," Lauren Dagan Amoss, a researcher and lecturer on India politics and foreign policy, told IANS on Tuesday ahead of PM Modi's visit to the country.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the two leaders are scheduled to review the significant progress made in India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.

"India and Israel face similar security threats, including terrorism and radicalisation. Because of this, defence cooperation has become a strong pillar of their relationship. Both countries can learn from each other's experiences, especially in areas like air defence and counter-terrorism. This mutual learning creates a deeper and more strategic partnership," Amoss told IANS.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday that PM Modi's visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries. Both leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Israeli researcher highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Israel in 2017 was "historic", as he was the first Indian PM to visit Israel.

"His second visit is also very meaningful, especially during a difficult time. Since October 7, India has consistently supported Israel. This has strengthened trust not only between the governments but also between the people of both countries," said Amoss.

"After recent military operations and the war in Gaza, both countries understand how important they are to each other. India and Israel appreciate each other’s achievements in defence technology. The only challenge may be issues related to intellectual property and technology transfer. However, I hope this visit will open doors and improve cooperation," she added.

--IANS

/as