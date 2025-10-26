Gujarat: Lookout circular issued against Kamlesh Gondaliya, other accused in fraud and cheating case

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch of Gujarat Police has issued a lookout circular against Kamlesh Gondaliya, the owner of Takshashila Construction Group, and other accused persons in connection with a case of fraud and cheating, officials said on Sunday.

Along with Kamlesh, the circular also names his son Parthil Gondaliya and two other family members, Deepti and Avni Gondaliya.

On October 17, 2025, Ahmedabad businessman Rakesh Lahoti filed a complaint with the Crime Branch alleging that Kamlesh and his associates had defrauded him of crores of rupees.

Since the FIR was registered, Kamlesh and the other accused have been absconding. Considering the possibility that they might try to flee the country, the Crime Branch issued the lookout circular on Saturday, officials said.

After the FIR was lodged, the Crime Branch had informed Kamlesh and the others about the charges.

Earlier, on April 12, when Rakesh Lahoti had first informed the Crime Branch about Kamlesh’s fraudulent activities, Kamlesh filed an anticipatory bail application before the Sessions Court.

The court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Kamlesh and his son but directed the Crime Branch to give them seven days’ notice before arresting them in case an FIR was registered.

That seven-day period expired on Sunday, yet neither Kamlesh nor his son Parthil has been traceable, nor have they approached the court.

However, Deepti and Avni Gondaliya have filed bail applications, which are scheduled for hearing on October 28.

Meanwhile, complainant Rakesh Lahoti has submitted crucial new evidence to the Crime Branch, which is likely to intensify the charges against Kamlesh Gondaliya.

Lahoti presented a document from the Sub-Registrar’s Office, revealing that Kamlesh forged Jyoti Lahoti’s (Rakesh’s wife) signature to fraudulently cancel a registered Agreement to Sell without Rakesh’s knowledge.

Later, when Rakesh asked Kamlesh about the status of his flats, Kamlesh gave him a written assurance stating that the flats were still in his name and that everything was in order.

The Crime Branch will now also investigate the records of the Sub-Registrar’s Office, as there are suspicions that Kamlesh, in collusion with certain officials, violated stamp duty regulations.

Following Lahoti’s FIR, several other victims are expected to come forward, as Kamlesh allegedly failed to execute registered sale deeds for multiple buyers in the Takshashila Aligna project.

About 25-30 such buyers reportedly held a meeting a few days ago and have decided to take legal action against Kamlesh Gondaliya.

