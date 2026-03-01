Harshvardhan Rane realises his long-term dream of capturing a fox in the snow

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently on a break from shooting and is spending his time fulfilling his aspirations as a wildlife photographer.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor keeps on treating the InstaFam with some stunning photographs clicked by him of exotic animals amidst snow.

While exploring the fauna at the Yellowstone National Park, Harshvardhan was able to fullfil is long term dream of capturing a fox in the snow. This unique dream of his came true at the extreme temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Sharing some photos clicked by him on his official Insta handle, Harshvardhan captioned the post, "Always dreamt of clicking a fox in snow...it came true in minus 7 (sic)".

In one of the clips from the post, we could also see Harshvardhan lying in the snow with his camera, waiting for the right moment.

The 'Savi' actor has been sharing timely updates from his adventurous getaway on social media.

Recently, he revealed that trying to capture an exotic animal in minus 12 degrees made him realize that his camera and gloves are not his friends.

His post was captioned, "At minus 12 degrees i realised that my camera and gloves are not best friends :)".

Coming to his professional commitments, Harshvardhan will soon be seen as the lead in director Omung Kumar's "Silaa".

In his next, he will star alongside Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra.

Billed as an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, the project has been jointly backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.

Presented by Zee Studios, the project has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

--IANS

pm/