Looking forward to playing under Ponting's coaching: Rishad Hossain on maiden BBL stint

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain expressed his excitement about playing under Australian legend Ricky Ponting's coaching as he prepares to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL 15) for the Hobart Hurricanes this season.

The legspinner, who has just finished a white-ball series against Afghanistan, will be available to play throughout the tournament as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the entire season of the BBL, which begins on December 14.

"Ponting was one of my favourite players growing up; I used to watch him play. I'm really looking forward to working with him," Rishad said in a Zoom interaction with reporters on Monday, as quoted by Cricbuzz. "More than the players, I'm looking forward to working with Ricky Ponting and playing under his coaching," he added.

Hossain, who would be familiar to Hurricanes fans after being drafted last year in the BBL 14 draft, but was unable to participate due to commitments with the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 22-year-old burst onto the world stage in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup for Bangladesh, taking 14 wickets in his seven matches for the Tigers, only 12 months after making his debut.

Speaking about playing in the overseas franchise league, Hossain said he believes playing in such leagues will give him opportunities to improve his skills and game.

"I was asking myself what I could do to improve my game. Then I thought, if I get to play in these leagues, it will benefit me. If you look at it, those matches are held in different venues, my dream grounds to play in," he said.

"As a leg-spinner, if I get to play in these foreign leagues, it will be good for me and for my bowling. I'll get opportunities to improve my skills. Yes, foreign leagues offer a lot. Many top players play there, and you get to share the dressing room with them. I hope I'll be able to gather new knowledge and experience from that," he added.

