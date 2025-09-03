Look forward to various dimensions of bilateral cooperation: EAM Jaishankar tells German counterpart

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Stressing that India and Germany have a long history of multilateral cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that he looks forward to holding in-depth discussions with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on various dimensions of bilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that the multilateral cooperation between two nations will be advanced further through the talks today.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Wadephul on Wednesday, Jaishankar said that India counts on Germany's support to deepen its ties with the European Union and expedite the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

He said, "As you noted before your departure from Germany, we are marking 25 years of strategic partnership, 50 years of scientific cooperation, almost 60 years of cultural agreements and as you saw in Bangalore, more than a century of business interactions. I'm glad that you had an opportunity on this visit to go to Bengaluru and see the immense potential of our cooperation in technology. I'm also very pleased that you brought along with you a very strong business delegation and some members of parliament.

"So, today I look forward to an in-depth discussion on the various dimensions of our bilateral cooperation. By doing so, we would also be preparing for a fruitful intergovernmental consultations later. It will certainly be insightful for us to hear from you Germany's perspectives on key global and regional issues. We count on your support to deepen our relationship with the European Union and expedite the FTA negotiations. India and Germany have a strong history of multilateral cooperation which I'm confident will be advanced further through our talks today," he added.

Jaishankar welcomed Johann Wadephul on his first visit to India as Germany's Foreign Minister.

He further said, "That this is happening just a few months after my own visit to Berlin in May, I think, is a statement in itself. We also are aware that this is one of your early visits outside Europe and we appreciate your coming to India very much."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Johann Wadephul to India and expressed confidence that his engagements in Bengaluru and Delhi will further strengthen the strategic partnership between two nations.

"Herzlich Willkommen to India! FM Johann Wadephul of Germany has arrived in New Delhi. His engagements in Bengaluru and Delhi will further strengthen the multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership as we mark 25 years of its completion," Jaiswal posted on X.

Before departing for India, Johann Wadephul called India a "key partner" in the Indo-Pacific and called the ties between two nations close. In a post on X, he wrote, "India is a key partner in the Indo-Pacific. Our relations are close - politically, economically, culturally. The expansion of our strategic partnership has much potential: from security cooperation to innovation and technology to recruiting skilled workers."

"India's voice, that of the world's most populous country and largest democracy, is also heard beyond the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. That is why I am traveling today for talks to Bangalore and New-Delhi," he added.

He stressed that India plays a decisive role in shaping the international order of the century and called India and Germany "natural partners."

"India plays a decisive role in shaping the international order of our century. We as democracies are natural partners in this. In view of massive geopolitical challenges, we want & must preserve the rules-based international order together," Johann Wadephul posted on X.

