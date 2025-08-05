August 05, 2025 3:10 PM हिंदी

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Telugu star Nagarjuna, who will be seen as the antagonist in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming action extravaganza 'Coolie', has now disclosed that Lokesh had made the film well within its budget and in fact, had completed the film with Rs five crore to spare.

Participating in a pre-release event of Coolie, Nagarjuna lauded director Lokesh Kanakaraj's clarity of thought and speed of working.

He said, "I don't want to say the figure but when we were in Bangkok for the last schedule, Lokesh said to me,' Sir, they gave me so much budget. We still have Rs Five crore left. We have finished the film.' That is fantastic. Such a big film and he has finished it."

Nagarjuna also disclosed that Lokesh worked with a six-camera set up. He said, "He (Lokesh) works with a six-camera set up. Most of the takes were one takes. When I saw the cut version of the film, I thought, "Have I acted so well?" Even though I was given a negative role in the movie, the experience of doing this role was positive. Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin, Upendra all acted wonderfully," he said.

For the unaware, Coolie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has already triggered huge expectations. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

‘Raanjhanaa’ and AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of director Aanand L. Rai

‘Raanjhanaa’ and AI controversy: Farhan Akhtar comes out in support of director Aanand L. Rai

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Lokesh Kanakaraj completed a big film like Coolie with Rs five crore to spare, says Nagarjuna

Rs 630 crore detected in undisclosed income via crypto transactions in 2 fiscals: Govt

Rs 630 crore detected in undisclosed income via crypto transactions in 2 fiscals: Govt

Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

Adani Ports clocks 21 pc revenue jump at Rs 9,126 crore in Q1, logistics sees 2X surge

India and Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny: PM Modi

India and Philippines friends by choice, partners by destiny: PM Modi

ED grills Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud

ED grills Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud

India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

India, Philippines conduct first bilateral maritime exercise, strengthen naval ties

That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

That would be something special: Gayle on potential reunion with Kohli and De Villiers in WCL 2026

Arms worth $2 bn shipped to Pakistan: Indian Army shows US the mirror amid Trump tirade

Arms worth $2 bn shipped to Pakistan: Indian Army shows US the mirror amid Trump tirade

Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’

Vidya Balan reveals why she cracked up during director’s briefing for ‘Parineeta’