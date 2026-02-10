Lok Sabha decorum breached, Congress created Shaheen Bagh-like scene: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday strongly criticised the Congress for what he termed a “condemnable attempt” to disrupt parliamentary decorum, alleging that the Opposition tried to recreate a “Shaheen Bagh-like situation” inside the Lok Sabha.

While posting on X, Trivedi said the floor of Parliament is meant for serious deliberation and debate, and any protest by Members of Parliament must remain within established parliamentary norms. “Raising one’s voice from the seat is a political expression. Moving away from the seat is the next step, followed by entering the Well of the House. But moving from the Well towards the Treasury Benches cannot be considered a mere political protest,” he said.

The BJP leader expressed concern over visuals showing women MPs forming a human wall with a large banner and repeatedly attempting to move towards the Treasury Benches. “This is a dangerous idea and appears to be driven by some nefarious design,” Trivedi said, questioning where Congress drew inspiration for such a mode of protest.

“I want to ask the Congress party, where did you get the idea of making a wall of women MPs holding a banner and marching forward? Have you taken this from the Shaheen Bagh protest?” he asked. Trivedi alleged that the Congress, driven by frustration and contempt towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempted to create a deadlock in the “august House” similar to the prolonged Shaheen Bagh agitation.

He said that while the Opposition may have political disagreements with the Prime Minister, it should refrain from actions that undermine the dignity of Parliament. “Creating scenes reminiscent of Shaheen Bagh inside the sacred Lok Sabha is condemnable,” he added.

Trivedi’s remarks came amid the face-off between the Treasury Benches and the Opposition that had stalled parliamentary proceedings.

