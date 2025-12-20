Locals see boost in jobs as PM Modi inaugurates new terminal at Guwahati airport

Guwahati, Dec 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati), a key infrastructure upgrade expected to improve connectivity, boost tourism and generate employment across Assam and the wider North-Eastern region.

Local residents and youth welcomed the development, describing it as a significant step towards faster growth and better opportunities.

Speaking to IANS, a young resident said the transformation of the airport reflects the pace of development in recent years. “Until a few years ago, this place was in poor condition.

Now, rapid development is visible. The new terminal will create employment and benefit not just Assam but the entire North-East by improving connectivity,” he said.

Another local woman highlighted the rising investment in the state, saying the new terminal demonstrates growing confidence in Assam’s infrastructure.

“This airport shows that investment is increasing rapidly. It will strengthen connectivity with the rest of India and also with international destinations,” she noted.

Residents also pointed to the economic impact of the project.

“The government is doing a very good job. The new terminal is very important for the people of this region and will increase employment opportunities,” said another resident.

The international-standard terminal is expected to significantly enhance passenger capacity and improve facilities. Locals believe this will play a crucial role in promoting tourism, a key driver of economic development in the North-East.

“Better connectivity between Assam, the North-East and other parts of the country and abroad will give a big boost to tourism,” a resident said.

With upgraded infrastructure and improved services, the new terminal is seen as a major step towards strengthening Assam’s role as a regional connectivity hub.

