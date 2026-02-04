Lisa Ray heaps praise on Pamela Anderson for ‘dismantling male gaze in real time’

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has spoken about redefining the idea of a “beach body” in her 50s, describing it as a quiet, personal revolution rooted in freedom and self-acceptance, while drawing inspiration from Hollywood star Pamela Anderson’s journey of reclaiming identity beyond the male gaze.

Lisa took to Instagram, where she shared a string of glimpses of herself from the beach. Sharing her thoughts, Lisa reflected on a time when beach beauty came with rigid expectations such as red swimsuits, red lipstick and the pressure to look perfect, an image she says shaped much of her early career.

“Unfiltered. Unapologetic. On the beach in my 50s. There was a time when a beach body meant a red swimsuit, red lipstick- that 1991 Gladrags cover that became its own moment- and the quiet pressure to be perfect. I built a career in that image. I don’t disown it—but I don’t live there anymore.”

The actress noted that today, freedom feels better than approval.

“Today, freedom feels better than approval. Freedom in a body that has lived, healed, changed. Freedom from impossible standards that were never designed for women to win,” she added.

Drawing a parallel, Lisa spoke about Pamela Anderson, once considered the ultimate red-swimsuit fantasy, and praised her for consciously dismantling the male gaze and reclaiming her identity on her own terms.

“I think of @pamelaanderson once the ultimate red-swimsuit fantasy, now dismantling the male gaze with intention and reclaiming herself in real time.”

She added that while glam and makeup can be fun for appearances and reels, the beach is where she prefers to be her most natural self.

“Yes, I wear makeup for my reels and appearances. Glam can be fun. But on a beach? Catch me in my most natural form—salt on my skin, lines on my face, stories everywhere,” she added.

Lisa candidly acknowledged the realities of ageing skin, recalling how sunscreen was rarely a priority in the 1990s and how years of sun exposure show up today.

“And sunscreen? Let’s be honest—who wore it in the 90s? I burned myself to a crisp more times than I can count. And you know what? Even though that shows up in my skin today it’s okay. I’m okay.”

However, she emphasised that she has made peace with it, saying she is okay with the lines, the marks and the stories they carry.

“Beach beauty in my 50s isn’t about being looked at. It’s about feeling at home.

In my skin. In my life. That, to me, feels like a quiet revolution But oh yes girls and Queenagers- remember to wear sunscreen.”

--IANS

dc/