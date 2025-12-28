December 28, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

Lindsay Lohan says she feels 'emotional when people are nice' to her

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has shared that she feels "the most emotional when people are nice" to her.

As the 39-year-old actress' astrological sign is cancer, she is a naturally "very sensitive", protective and home-loving person, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During a conversation, the actress shared, "When I get the most sensitive and feel the most emotional, is when people are nice to me”.

Tearing up, she added, "Which is wild. I notice as I get older, when people are kind to me, or I’m doing an interview, and someone says something nice, I’m like, 'Oh my God, I’m going to cry, thank you’. I’m a Cancer. I’m very sensitive”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Freakier Friday’ star, who, at the event, spoke to a crowd about how she deals with the likes of balance and self-care, also noted that "being truly seen for who you are" makes her emotional.

Meanwhile, having downtime keeps Lindsay grounded. She said, "It’s important to always take a moment because everything is moving so fast all the time. You are your own vessel, if you don’t nurture yourself, anything can distract you in a second”.

The Parent Trap performer and her 38-year-old husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their son, Luai, two, into the world in 2023.

Since then, Lindsay has savoured "every single moment" of being a mom, adding, "Just knowing you can share your life with another person".

The actress said it is vital to be present in a child's life. Lindsay disagrees with people who believe in holding onto their children's youth "because it’s going to fly by … because you cherish every moment in your own way, you’re trying your best not to miss a moment with your children, you don’t want to ever think that’s possible".

She continued, "But if you’re present in the moments you spend with them, you really don’t miss anything”.

And it is the ‘Count My Lies’ cast member's family that motivates her in life.

--IANS

aa/

