Lillete Dubey laughs at her ‘80s perm’ as she celebrates 35 years of theatre

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Veteran actress and theatre personality Lillete Dubey took a nostalgic trip down memory lane after an old photograph resurfaced from actor Amar Talwar’s archives.

Lillete took to Instagram, where she shared a monochrome image of herself from her younger theatre days. Amidst celebrating her 35-year theatre festival, she revealed that Amar Talwar surprised her with a throwback image from the 1980s.

“Omg! In the midst of my 35 year theatre festival, Amar Talwar sends me this from his archives!

Thanks Amar but where are u digging these out from?” she wrote as the caption.

The actress couldn’t help but poke fun at her old hairstyle, adding: “How I detest my hair! Uff that 80’s perm..”

Amid the nostalgia, Lillete also announced the next leg of her ongoing theatre festival.

“Next part of the fest .. coming up this weekend 2 favourites at the NCPA Exp .. 14 Feb .. completing 706 shows with these 2 shows is our classic - ‘ Dance like a Man ‘! And 15 Feb.. Mahesh Elkunchwar’s brilliant quartet drama- ‘ Autobiography’ ! C u backstage on the weekend (sic)!”

Talking about Lillete, the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by Raj Begum's music. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the story of Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and their eventual success, despite the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

--IANS

dc/