Lillete Dubey calls Aunty Rose her 'favourite character' as 'Zubeidaa' clocks 25 years

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Lillete Dubey, who essayed the role of Aunty Rose in Shyam Benegal's "Zubeidaa," called it one of her favourite characters as the project completed 25 years of release on Monday.

Marking the milestone moment, Lillete penned a heartfelt note on social media, revisiting all the fun she had while shooting the film under the direction of Shyam Benegal with her amazing co-stars Amrish Puri, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor.

Her Insta post went like this, "Someone sent me a message today that it’s 25 years of ‘Zubeida’ this year ..My first film...And how lucky I was that it was with none other than the wonderfully charming, erudite & brilliant Shyam Babu ! Images flitted through my mind as I recalled how much I enjoyed doing it .. with a host of wonderful co stars ( including the powerhouse actor- the late Amrish Puri) (sic)."

Lillete further lauded the music scored by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman.

"& what a gem of a film it was .. with its haunting music score .. & stunning visuals .. Aunty Rose still remains one of my favourite characters go see it if you haven’t.. it’s still magical..", she concluded.

The final chapter in the trilogy, after "Mammo" (1994) and "Sardari Begum" (1996), "Zubeidaa" is the cinematic adaptation of the life of the ill-fated actress Zubeida Begum, who married Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur and was the mother of the film's writer, Khalid Mohamed.

Backed by FKR Productions, the film even bagged the National Film Award for 'Best Feature Film in Hindi'.

Released on 19 January 2001, "Zubeidaa," saw camera work by Rajan Kothari with Aseem Sinha as the head of the editing department.

Khalid Mohamed has provided the story and screenplay for the drama.

