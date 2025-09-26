September 26, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth, who replaced Henry Cavill in the fan-favourite series ‘The Witcher’, has spoken up on how he navigated the social media uproar.

For Liam Hemsworth, 35, it was both daunting and exciting to step into Cavill's shoes, and the nerves were exacerbated by the audience response to the recasting, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year. There was quite a bit of noise, and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction. I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don't want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I'm trying to tell”.

The team behind the hit Netflix series also broke its silence on Henry Cavill's exit after three seasons and Hemsworth stepping in to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly that Cavill's departure was a result of conversations that had been going on "for a while" behind the scenes, though it left fans shocked when he announced it on Instagram in October 2022.

She said, "He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision”.

As per ‘People’, the offer "came out of nowhere”, the ‘Hunger Games’ star claimed, and he was "as surprised as anyone”.

As per the showrunner, though, Hemsworth's name "has been out there for a very long time" in the world of ‘The Witcher’.

Liam Hemsworth also clarified that he is a "massive fan" of Cavill and "what he did in the show" for the first three seasons.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 powers India A to record chase against Aus A

KL's unbeaten 176 guides India A to record chase in four-day match against Aus A

Sensex crashes 733 Points, Nifty slips below 24,700 amid global sell-off, fresh tariff threats

Stock market ends sharply lower over US pharma tariffs, Nifty below 24,700

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Domestic airline passenger traffic rise 0.3 pc YoY in August, Stable outlook for sector: Report

Domestic airline passenger traffic rises 0.3 pc in August, outlook stable: Report

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

India, US to continue engagement to seal mutually beneficial trade pact: Centre

India, US to continue engagement to seal mutually beneficial trade pact: Centre