January 29, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

LG Energy Solution remains in red in Q4 amid EV demand slump

LG Energy Solution remains in red in Q4 amid EV demand slump

Seoul, Jan 29 (IANS) LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading battery maker, on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 772.5 billion won ($541.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago, amid an ongoing slump in electric vehicle (EV) demand.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 122 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 225.5 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 4.8 percent on-year to 6.14 trillion won.

The loss was nearly fivefold, or 391.4 per cent, higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

LG Energy Solution said it has received a tax credit of 332.8 billion won through the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (AMPC) under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Excluding the AMPC, the company recorded an operating loss of 454.8 billion won in the fourth quarter, the company said.

For all of 2025, the company said its net income came to 80.8 billion won, down 76.1 percent from a year earlier.

The operating profit for the year rose 133.9 percent on-year to 1.34 trillion won. Annual sales decreased 7.6 percent to 23.67 trillion won.

"Last year, due to various policy changes affecting the EV sector, the overall demand environment contracted, leading to an on-year decrease in sales of 7.6 percent," the company said in a release.

LG Energy Solution, however, said its annual operating profit more than doubled as the company focused on selling high-margin products and began full-fledged production of new energy storage system (ESS) batteries in the North American market.

In 2026, LG Energy Solution said it plans to expand its annual sales by 15–20 percent by focusing on small batteries and the ESS segment.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Champions League: Madrid drop tp play-offs, five English clubs into round of 16

Champions League: Madrid drop to play-offs, five English clubs move into round of 16

Pankaj Tripathi calls Lailaaj a ‘full-circle moment’, says theatre shaped who he is today

Pankaj Tripathi calls Lailaaj a ‘full-circle moment’, says theatre is where his roots lie

Maniesh Paul promises 'will irritate you forever' on completing 19 years of marital bliss

Maniesh Paul promises 'will irritate you forever' on completing 19 years of marital bliss

King on ‘Jo Ishq Hua’: It reflects love that doesn’t need grand declarations

King on ‘Jo Ishq Hua’: It reflects love that doesn’t need grand declarations

Barun Sobti on ‘Kohrra 2’ role: He’s more guarded, constantly negotiating with his own choices

Barun Sobti on ‘Kohrra 2’ role: He’s more guarded, constantly negotiating with his own choices

Tovino Thomas: Grateful for every soul who walked this path with me! (Photo Credit: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Tovino Thomas: Grateful for every soul who walked this path with me!

Explained: New Aadhaar mobile app enables quick verification, selective data sharing

Explained: New Aadhaar mobile app enables quick verification, selective data sharing

Parul Gulati on starring in ‘Tu Yaa Main’: Anand L Rai’s world is theatrical, layered, emotionally rich

Parul Gulati on starring in ‘Tu Yaa Main’: Anand L Rai’s world is theatrical, layered, emotionally rich

Uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy likely to persist: BOK

Uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy likely to persist: BOK

Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse of her 'Me Time' in the gym

Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse of her 'Me Time' in the gym