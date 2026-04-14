Leeds stun 10-man Man Utd to secure first league victory at Old Trafford since 1981

Manchester, April 14 (IANS) Leeds United ran out 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 44 years as Noah Okafor’s first half brace secured a 2-1 vital win in the Premier League relegation battle.

Noah Okafor's first-half brace was enough to secure a crucial three points for Daniel Farke's side, moving them six clear of the bottom three and handing Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick his first home defeat since taking charge.

Okafor opened the scoring in the fifth minute before getting his second just before the half-hour mark, while Ao Tanaka missed a golden opportunity for a third.

Lisandro Martinez was then shown a straight red card in the second half for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair, and though Casemiro’s header made things nervy, Leeds were able to hold off a wave of pressure from the hosts in the closing stages for their first league victory at Old Trafford since 1981.

Carrick’s men stay level on 55 points with Aston Villa and just three ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, while Leeds remain in 15th spot after an important win in their battle to avoid relegation.

“We knew what we had to do from the beginning. The manager prepared us really well, so everyone knew what we had to do. We said before the game, everyone has to give one hundred percent.

“We have to fight for these points and it is really important, and in the end we did it, so I am really happy about that," said Okafor.

Speaking after guiding Leeds United to a first league victory at Old Trafford since 1981, manager Daniel Farke was delighted his team were able to secure all three points against their fierce rivals.

"It feels of course outstanding, especially under the circumstances – crunch time period of the season, a bit under pressure playing the last fixture of the game day, we also didn’t have the easiest week.

“Key players out, Anton Stach, Joe Rodon, Daniel James, also several other key players have a difficult week in terms of training in Gabi Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol and Noah Okafor," he said.

--IANS

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