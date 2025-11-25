Piyush Goyal urges CAIT to organise 'biggest-ever Swadeshi Mela' with ITPO

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to organise the “biggest-ever Swadeshi Mela” in the national capital in association with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The minister said the proposed mega event should serve as a global platform showcasing the strength, innovation, and diversity of India’s trade and industry, fully aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote indigenous enterprise on the world stage.

Speaking at the CAIT national trade leaders conference, attended by over 200 leading traders from 28 states, Goyal remarked that “the traders of India are the backbone of the economy and one of its strongest growth pillars.”

The minister lauded CAIT for its consistent initiatives, emphasising the importance of robust skill development programmes for traders, greater empowerment of women entrepreneurs, stronger systems to prevent cyber fraud, and building a modern, technology-driven, globally competitive trade ecosystem.

Goyal also encouraged CAIT to collaborate closely with organisations such as Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Laghu Udyog Bharti, and leading trade associations and chambers for organising Swadeshi Melas across the country and build a nationwide movement promoting “vocal for local”.

He further offered CAIT the opportunity to take over the Skill Development Centre located in his constituency, North Mumbai, to strengthen ongoing skill initiatives in the region.

Addressing the gathering, MP from Chandni Chowk and CAIT secretary general, Praveen Khandelwal, lauded the unwavering contribution of India’s traders.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Ease of Doing Business' has empowered traders through better systems, modern technology, and new avenues of growth," he added.

Khandelwal reaffirmed CAIT’s commitment to protecting trader interests, advancing policy reforms, and building a stronger, more organised retail ecosystem across India.

CAIT national president B.C. Bhartia stressed the need to further strengthen CAIT’s organisational framework across the country and empower traders at the grassroots level. He outlined CAIT’s future roadmap focused on capacity building, policy advocacy, digital enablement, and national-level campaigns for wide-ranging trade reforms.

