Leaders summit scheduled through diplomatic consultations among four partners: MEA on Quad

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that India sees Quad as a valuable forum for discussion on shared interests of four partners and any leaders summit will be scheduled through diplomatic consultations among India, Australia, Japan and the United States (US).

India is due to host the next Quad Leaders' Summit, the dates of which have not been announced yet.

During a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked if the issue was discussed during the recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's new PM Sanae Takaichi.

"Prime Minister had a conversation with the new incoming PM of Japan. He congratulated her on assuming office. Both leaders discussed India-Japan bilateral ties, this of course is a very important partnership for us; it is multifaceted in character, all these issues were discussed. As far as the question of QUAD is concerned, let me tell you we see it as a valuable forum for discussion of shared interests in a number of areas to the four partners. Any leaders' summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the four partners," he said.

Earlier this week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had called Quad an "important forum" and "important vehicle" for Australia, India, Japan and the United States to engage.

While addressing a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, he expressed hope that the Quad leaders meeting will be held in the first quarter of 2026.

When asked about his view on the future of the Quad, Albanese responded, "The Quad is an important forum and an important vehicle for us to engage Australia, the United States, Japan and India. I'm hopeful that there will be a meeting in the first quarter, I would hope, of next year. Prime Minister Modi is due to host the Quad meeting. This is a busy summit season. President Trump has a busy period. He is travelling to Japan, but also having the meeting in Korea with President Xi. We welcome the fact that the leaders of the two largest economies in the world are having that direct engagement."

Quad brings together four countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support a free and open Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

The US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan had met in Washington on July 1, 2025 for the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

--IANS

akl/as