April 19, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ unlocks Punjab’s criminal underbelly with Lawrence Bishnoi as the key

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ unlocks Punjab’s criminal underbelly with Lawrence Bishnoi as the key

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The upcoming docu-series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’ gets behind the life and rise of a criminal. The series looks at his identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. It traces his rise from student politics and music to ideology and media amplification.

With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences.

Talking about the show, director Raghav Darr said, "’Lawrence of Punjab’ was always envisioned as more than just a crime story. Our intent was to understand the ‘why’ behind the making of such identities: the environment, the influences, and the systems that shape them. At the same time, it was equally important to reflect on what these journeys leave behind. Through this series, we’ve tried to present a narrative that is both informative and deeply human”.

Producer Raghav Khanna states that Punjab is a land of “resilience and enterprise”, and has a rich cultural heritage.

He said, “‘Lawrence of Punjab’ explores a recent chapter shaped by real events and multiple perspectives, examining the dynamics of power and influence. The documentary series has been approached with balance, restraint, and sensitivity”.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer &TV, said, “At Hindi ZEE5, we are constantly evolving our storytelling to reflect the changing pulse of our audiences. With Lawrence of Punjab, we wanted to move beyond the surface of crime narratives and explore the deeper cultural context that shapes them. This is not a story about glorifying individuals, but about understanding the ecosystem. It reflects our continued focus on insight-led, culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences across the country”.

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ is set to stream on April 27 on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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