Laura Wolvaardt named Player of the Month for December ahead of Shafali Verma

Dubai, Jan 15 (IANS) South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, has bagged the Player of the Month award for December after her remarkable performance in the last month of the year 2025, which helped the team register series victories against Ireland in T20I and ODI formats.

Fresh off a commanding campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, Wolvaardt continued to showcase her brilliance, rounding off a remarkable year by registering three centuries across formats in just one month.

Wolvaardt was at her destructive best in the opening T20I, blasting an unbeaten 115 at a staggering strike rate of 205.35, an innings studded with 15 boundaries and four sixes. Her dominance carried into the ODI series, where she opened the batting and played a key role throughout. After a steady 31 in the first match, she struck back-to-back centuries, hammering 124 off 111 balls in the second ODI before finishing unbeaten on 100 in the final game to seal the whitewash.

Across the three ODIs, Wolvaardt accumulated 255 runs at a remarkable average of 127.50 and a strike rate of 111.84. In the T20I series, she scored 137 runs at a blistering strike rate of 190.27, losing her wicket only once.

This is Wolvaardt's second Player of the Month Award, having bagged the prize earlier in October 2025, and she felt happy and grateful after receiving the honour.

“I’m delighted to be named the ICC Player of the Month once again. To win it two times in three months is very special and something I’ll cherish for a long time. I loved batting throughout Ireland’s tour of South Africa, and it was hugely rewarding to contribute with runs across both the ODI and T20I formats,” the South African said.

"With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, my focus is firmly on carrying this momentum forward. We’ve shown real progress in recent ICC events, and I’m excited about the summer ahead in England and Wales. I hope to continue playing my part and help take the team all the way,” she added.

Wolvaardt beat teammate Sune Luus, who impressed with her all-round performance scoring 323 runs and picking up eight wickets across formats, in the month and November winner Shafali Verma, who scored 241 runs in five T20I games for India, to bag this honour.

--IANS

sds/