Late struggles push Indian golfers down as Soenderby win title in Mauritius

Port Louis, May 4 (IANS) A promising start turned into a challenging finish for the Indian contingent as they slipped down the leaderboard in the final round of the 2026 MCB Ladies Classic in Mauritius. Despite strong performances in the opening days, the trio could not maintain momentum on Day 3.

Diksha Dagar, who began confidently with rounds of 68 and 69, faltered with a 74 in the final round to finish tied 21st. Her round included a lone birdie on the ninth, but dropped shots on the first, 10th, and 15th holes cost her a higher finish.

Tvesa Malik also experienced a dip in form. After carding 70 and 71 in the earlier rounds, she posted a 73 to end tied 38th. Hitaashee Bakshi, who had impressed with rounds of 71 and 69, struggled the most on the final day, shooting a 76 and slipping to tied 58th.

While the Indian players faced setbacks, Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby delivered a composed performance to secure her second Ladies European Tour title. She emerged as the inaugural champion of the MCB Ladies Classic with a dramatic birdie on the final hole at the Legend Course, Constance Belle Mare Plage.

Soenderby finished the tournament at 14-under-par after a final-round 67. Her round began steadily with three pars, followed by a bogey on the fourth. She quickly recovered, producing an eagle on the sixth hole and adding birdies on the ninth and 10th to climb into contention.

Maintaining her composure on the back nine, she added another birdie on the 13th, briefly stumbled with a bogey on the 14th, but responded strongly with birdies on the 15th and the decisive 18th. Her final putt sealed a memorable victory, with her mother Kirsten serving as her caddie.

Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjäll delivered an impressive bogey-free 66 to set the clubhouse target at 13-under-par, eventually sharing second place with South Africa’s Casandra Alexander, who matched the score after a strong finish featuring a birdie on the 16th and an eagle on the last hole.

Italy’s Anna Zanusso produced one of the standout rounds of the tournament, firing a flawless 63—the lowest round recorded on the course—to claim solo fourth place. A group of five players, including Alice Hewson, Agathe Laisne, Kirsten Rudgeley, Alexandra Forsterling, and Celina Sattelkau, finished tied for fifth at 10-under-par.

The Ladies European Tour will now pause for a week before resuming with the Amundi German Masters in Hamburg from May 14–17.

--IANS

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