Late goals send Bolivia into FIFA WC playoff final

Mexico City, March 27 (IANS) Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros struck late as Bolivia edged closer to its first World Cup appearance in 32 years with a 2-1 victory over Suriname in their inter-confederation playoff semifinal.

Liam van Gelderen had given Suriname the lead just after halftime at BBVA Stadium when he toe-poked home after a scramble inside the six-yard box.

Bolivia equalised in the 72nd minute through Paniagua, who pounced on a loose ball and finished clinically into the bottom-right corner.

Terceros completed the turnaround seven minutes later by converting from the penalty spot after Juan Godoy was brought down by Myenty Abena.

The result means Bolivia will meet Iraq in Tuesday's decisive playoff at the same venue. Iraq has not qualified for the World Cup finals since 1986 while Bolivia is bidding for its first appearance since the 1994 edition in the United States.

Football's showpiece tournament will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Czechia rallied to win dramatic shootouts and move one step closer to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification. Both trailed in normal time and on penalties against Wales and Ireland, respectively.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Italy, who sunk Northern Ireland, in Zenica for a ticket to North America, while Czechia will welcome rampant Denmark to Prague.

Elsewhere, Viktor Gyokeres hit a hat-trick as Sweden saw off Ukraine in their Path B semi-final. They will now host Poland, who came from behind to see off Albania. Kosovo and Turkiye, for their part, will collide in Pristina in the Path C decider.

Elsewhere, Viktor Gyokeres hit a hat-trick as Sweden saw off Ukraine in their Path B semi-final. They will now host Poland, who came from behind to see off Albania. Kosovo and Turkiye, for their part, will collide in Pristina in the Path C decider.

--IANS

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