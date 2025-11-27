November 27, 2025 1:02 AM हिंदी

Late Dharmendra's prayer meet, “Celebration of Life”, to be held on Nov 27

Mumbai Nov 26 (IANS) The news of superstar Dharmendra's demise on November 24 sent shockwaves across the entire nation, especially through the Bollywood industry.

The Deol family has now organised a prayer meet for the late superstar, which is to be held on the 27th of November, Thursday. An invite for event that has been circulating over social media, was headlined as, “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” instead of “Prayer Meet”

It further read, “Dharmendra 8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm,” followed by the address of the location. According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam is said to be singing songs of the superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate the superstar. On November 25, almost the entirety of Bollywood, especially many prominent figures, was seen visiting the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family.

In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend of almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. The actor, in his mid-80s, was seen walking slowly to the Deol residence to meet his best friend’s family, who seem to be in distress. Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were also seen visiting the family to offer condolences. For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.

He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on.

–IANS

rd/

