April 20, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

Late Aadesh Srivastava's son reveals he wanted to live for some more time to see his son grow up

Late Aadesh Srivastava's son reveals he wanted to live for some more time to see his son grow up

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Late music composer Aadesh Srivastava's son Avitesh Srivastava's his father's wish before he passed away.

Avitesh who recently appeared on the music reality show Indian Idol, became emotional while recalling Aadesh Shrivastava’s strength during his battle with illness.

“Last mein, he was battling cancer… unki bas yahi tamanna thi ki main jaldi bada ho jaun… woh chahte the ki unhe thoda aur waqt mil jaaye taaki woh mujhe aur sikha sakein aur main sab sambhaal loon,” he said, highlighting his father’s unwavering dedication.

He concluded with a promise to carry forward his legacy. “Sabke aashirvaad se, I have been working hard. With everyone’s support, I am trying to take the legacy forward.”

Further, Avitesh was also seen recalling his father's personality and how he was asking a father to him.

“Papa was very fun, and at the same time very strict with me. Main padhai mein bahut kamzor tha, aur masti bahut karta tha… Toh school ke baad hamesha meri studio mein class lagti thi. ‘Aajao, padhai toh karoge nahi,’ yeh bolkar woh mujhe wahan le jaate the,” he shared.

He further expressed gratitude for the learning and exposure he received while growing up in a creative environment.

“I feel very blessed ki unke saath mujhe woh time mila… unse mujhe bahut saari cheezein seekhne ko mili. Abhi bhi main seekh raha hoon,” he added.

Musicmc composer Vishal Dadlani, who is seen on Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, further highlighted Aadesh Shrivastava’s monumental contribution to the Indian music industry.

He recalled how Aadesh stood at the forefront of composers’ rights during a crucial time in the industry. “Jab composers apne hak ke liye lad rahe the, tab sabse aage Aadesh ji the… Unhone ek bahut badi ladai ladi aur jeeti bhi,” said Vishal.

Calling him a “legend” and a “lion-hearted personality,” Vishal added, “ Aadesh ji ne music industry ke liye jo kiya hai uska hum sab par karz hai… We will always keep his memory alive not just for his music, but for his courage, spirit, and for standing up for all of us.”

For the uninitiated, Aadesh Srivastava passed away on 2015 after battling cancer.

–IANS

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