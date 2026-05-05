Larsen & Toubro Q4 profit slips 3 pc to Rs 5,326 crore

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY26).

The engineering and construction major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,326 crore for Q4 FY26, down 3 per cent from Rs 5,497 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The decline was largely attributed to a high base effect, as the corresponding quarter last year included an exceptional gain of Rs 475 crore.

Revenue for the quarter rose 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 82,762 crore, driven by steady execution across segments.

International revenues stood at Rs 43,747 crore, accounting for 53 per cent of the total, as per its regulatory filing.

Operational performance remained stable, with EBITDA increasing 5 per cent to Rs 8,610 crore.

However, margins moderated to 10.4 per cent from 11 per cent a year earlier due to cost pressures and changes in execution mix.

Recurring profit after tax came in at Rs 5,289 crore, registering a 5 per cent increase over the previous year.

Order inflows during the quarter remained robust at Rs 89,772 crore, with international orders contributing a significant 67 per cent share.

The company’s consolidated order book reached a record Rs 7,40,327 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking a 28 per cent rise year-on-year and providing strong visibility for future growth.

For the full financial year FY26, L&T reported a 22 per cent increase in order inflows to Rs 4,35,590 crore, while revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs 2,85,874 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Management said the company ended the year on a strong note with broad-based performance across its businesses and reiterated its focus on international opportunities, technology-driven growth, and disciplined capital allocation.

--IANS

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