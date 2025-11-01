Lara Dutta shares how her parents stood by each other for more than 50 years

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Lara Dutta used social media to express her admiration for the heartwarming love story of her parents, who enjoyed marital bliss for more than five decades.

The 'Partner' actress treated her InstaUsers with some photos of her parents over the years and penned an emotional note saying, "My Dad and mum were married for 57 years….. They met when he was a young officer on a temporary posting at Tambaram Airforce base in Chennai (then Madras). Mum worked at a gallery , and dad was asked to deliver a parcel to her on behalf of common acquaintances…..(sic)."

Lara revealed that after dating for 6 months her parents got married first in a Christian ceremony in Madras and then as per Hindu customs in Jalandhar.

The former Miss Universe also disclosed how her mother was her father's constant support system.

"When dad went to war, mum held together the home…..when he had his first heart attack, she took a bus everyday for a month from Hindon Airforce base, to the Army hospital in Delhi, to sit by her husbands side. When he struggled to find his footing after retirement from the airforce at just 41 years of age, she took a job and her meagre salary sustained a family of five…….," she added.

Lara further shared her mother's struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's in the following words, "At 70, mum started slowly repeating herself at first, asking the same question 10 mins after she had already asked it…..slowly over the years, dementia and Alzheimer’s set in…… there were days she would look at us and know we were someone familiar, but couldn’t quite place who exactly we were…… but ‘Lalit’ was never forgotten….. her one constant. Her eyes followed him wherever he went. All was well in her world, while ‘Lalit’ was present. And Lalit never left her side."

She stated that till his last breath, her dad was worried about his wife.

Lara wrote, "Till the day my dad passed, his main worry was - what would happen to Jenny….. even a few days before his passing, in the pain and delirium he was in, he asked to be put in his wheelchair so he could go sit beside his ‘Jenny’."

"My mother asks very often - ‘where’s daddy?’…….. hoping that her Lalit will once again be sitting beside her in his favourite chair…..," the post concluded.

