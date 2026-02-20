Lankan President meets PM Modi, thanks India for 'exceptional support' during Cyclone Ditwah

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the invitation to the landmark AI Impact Summit and also India's "exceptional support" during the recent Cyclone Ditwah that caused widespread damage in the island nation.

PM Modi and the visiting Lankan leader met at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, holding discussions on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

"Joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this afternoon for a meeting. I thanked him for the invitation to the AI Impact Summit 2026. We held extensive discussions on strengthening our historic ties and expanding economic, trade, and cultural cooperation. I also expressed my gratitude for India’s exceptional support during the recent Cyclone Ditwah," Dissanayake posted on X.

Describing Sri Lanka as a "valued neighbour", PM Modi stated that the meeting further strengthened the longstanding friendship between both countries.

"Strengthening friendship with a valued neighbour! It was wonderful meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Delhi. We took stock of the progress in India-Sri Lanka relations in the recent times. We also discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more," PM Modi posted on X.

During his India visit, Dissanayake also held discussions with several other world leaders.

"Had a friendly discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Emmanuel Macron, President Aleksandar Vucic and President Peter Pellegrini during the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi today. We discussed harnessing AI for global good and strengthening multilateral cooperation," the Lankan President stated on Thursday.

Dissanayake mentioned that during his address at the Summit, he focused on steering Artificial Intelligence (AI) toward a future that serves all humanity.

"In my address, I emphasised that technology must be a tool to elevate, not erode, our cultural values and human capabilities. The future of civilisation depends on this balance," he said.

India has assisted Sri Lanka massively in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, extending reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts and at the same time restoring critical connectivity in parts of the country.

Several Lankan leaders have thanked New Delhi for extending support "when it mattered most".

Acting as a 'First Responder' under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India committed to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone; Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness.

