April 20, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

Lalit Pandit reveals actual version of Salman Khan's ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ never made it to the movie

Lalit Pandit reveals actual version of Salman Khan's ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ never made it to the movie

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The stage of Indian Idol turned nostalgic this week as the legendary music composer Lalit Pandit graced the show as a special guest.

The moment was sparked by contestant Manraj. who delivered an energetic performance of the cult classic ' O O Jaane Jaana' from the film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'.

Listening to the song, Lalit Pandit shared a fascinating, never-before-heard anecdote about the song’s creation.

Lalit Pandit revealed that the version of 'O O Jaane Jaana' that the world has hummed for decades was actually never meant to be the final version.

He stated, “Jab humne song compose kiya tha, yeh jo song hain kabhie final mix tak pahucha hi nahi. Humne song record kar liya tha aur tape bhi the humare pass par release ke kuch din pehle voh tape toot gayi aur aaj tak jo aap sab uss gaane ko sunte hain voh final mix song hi nahi hain.”

He mentioned they had to use the rough recording of the song in the movie.

Left with no other choice, they decided to use that raw, unpolished track, which turned out to be so high in quality that it matched the standards of a final mix and eventually became a nationwide sensation.

While the music was a hit, Lalit was quick to credit the superstardom of Salman Khan for making the song an eternal visual treat.

He noted that the rough track found its soul through Salman’s unmatched screen presence as Lalit said, “Gaana itni hit hogi humne socha nahi tha, hume pata tha song achi hain par yeh song hit hogayi only because of Salman Khan kyunki unka jo screen presence tha voh guitar ke sath aur shirtless voh work kar gaya.’’

Talking about the song, it featured in the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which starred Salman Khan, Kajol, Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan and others.

--IANS

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