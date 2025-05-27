Laxmi Dental's profit drops nearly 44 pc in Q4, expenses up

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Laxmi Dental on Tuesday posted about 44 per cent (year-on-year) drop in its net profit at Rs 4.2 crore in Q4 FY25, which was Rs 7.7 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its stock exchange filing, the company's profit saw a decline of 12.5 per cent on the quarterly basis too. In the December quarter of FY25, Laxmi Dental's profit was Rs 4.8 crore.

The reason for the decrease in profit is believed to be the surge in expenses.

The total expenditure of the company stood at Rs 56.69 crore in the March quarter of FY25, which is 18 per cent more than Rs 48.02 crore in the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, the company's expenses have decreased by about 1.5 per cent, which was at Rs 57.53 crore in the December quarter.

The company's total income in the March quarter of FY25 was Rs 62.29 crore. This is an increase of 12.53 per cent compared to the total income of Rs 55.35 crore in the same period of FY24.

However, the total income has remained almost the same on a quarterly basis. The company's total income in the December quarter was Rs 62.24 crore.

Laxmi Dental's profit for the entire FY25 was Rs 31.83 crore, which is 26 per cent more than the profit of Rs 25.22 crore in FY 24. During this period, the total income of the company increased from Rs 195 crore to Rs 242 crore.

At the same time, the total expenditure of the company in FY25 went up by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 217 crore, which was Rs 186 crore in FY24.

Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company. It was founded in 2004. The company has a wide portfolio of dental products. It is also the largest exporter among Indian dental labs by export value as of December 2023, with a presence in over 95 countries.

Rajesh Khakhar, Chairperson and Whole-Time Director, Laxmi Dental Limited, said, “we achieved our full-year targets, and recorded our highest ever annual performance in terms of Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT.”

--IANS

