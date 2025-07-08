July 08, 2025 6:36 PM हिंदी

Lakhs of trees cut in tribal areas; their land, resources being taken away by BJP: Pawan Khera

Lakhs of trees cut in tribal areas, their land and resources are being taken away by BJP-RSS: Pawan Khera (File Photo)

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) As a political firestorm erupted on Tuesday after Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge allegedly disrespected President Droupadi Murmu and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind by reportedly referring to them as "Murma ji" and “Covid" respectively, the Congress hit back and accused the BJP of looting tribal lands, jungles and resources.

As the BJP called the Congress "anti-women, anti-Dalit, and anti-tribal", senior Congress leader Pawan Khera refuted the claims that Kharge disrespected President Murmu and ex-President Kovind.

Dismissing the BJP’s outrage as “hypocritical and selective,” Khera told IANS on Tuesday, “this reflects the narrow mindset of the BJP."

Referring to the lynching of Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan by a mob, he said, "This is the same mindset that shows Colonel Sophia on the one side and on the other side commits atrocities against minorities."

Khera accused the BJP of tokenism towards Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities.

“While they portray President Murmu and former President Kovind as representatives of tribal empowerment, what they are doing in tribals areas of Chhattisgarh is extremely disturbing and sad. Lakhs of trees have been cut down, and they are looting the tribals of their lands, jungles and resources. This is the BJP’s real mindset,” he said.

He said the BJP’s track record on tribal rights has been hollow and exploitative, hiding under symbolic gestures while undermining communities on the ground.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a day after the Sangh claimed that it is engaging with both Kuki and Meitei communities in violence-hit Manipur to bring peace.

“Who is the RSS to hold peace talks? Has the Home Minister or Prime Minister resigned? Why has the government outsourced the Manipur crisis to the Sangh Parivar?” Khera questioned.

He further stated that the RSS was trying to impose its ideological agenda in tribal regions across India. “Adivasi areas have resisted the Sangh's mindset for decades. If the RSS steps away from these regions, more than half the problems of tribal India will disappear.”

Khera’s sharp comments have added fuel to an already volatile political environment, with both Congress and BJP trading barbs ahead of key state elections.

While BJP leaders insist Kharge’s remarks reflect the Congress’ “anti-Dalit” and “anti-tribal” mindset, the Congress continues to accuse the ruling party of “cosmetic inclusivity” and deeper marginalisation of the vulnerable.

--IANS

sas/rad

