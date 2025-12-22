Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

December 22, 2025 9:03 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga has been occupied with making new music while on the ‘Mayhem Ball Tour’.

The Grammy winner released two records in quick succession, September 2024's Harlequin soundtrack LP and March 2025's Mayhem, and she's been inspired by the energy of her fans in the audience each night to put pen to paper again, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said, "I've been making a lot of music, and it's kind of the best making music when you get to see your fans every night because you're energetically just right where you need to be”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, recently, ‘The Weeknd’, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, sparked speculation that he might have collaborated with Lady Gaga by posting an old photograph of the singer from her The Fame era on his Instagram Story.

Keeping tight-lipped, she said when Lowe showed her the post on his phone, "I love Abel! It’s all I can say”.

Reflecting on the 2008 photoshoot, she said, “In that photo, I look so immersed, completely in that moment. I remembered how I artistically directed every photo and every moment that I wanted my fans to see. It was really sweet that he posted that”.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker shared the snap of Lady Gaga standing in front of a black Lexus with the number plate Lady Gaga. There was no caption, leaving fans guessing. Around a year ago, there was speculation that ‘The Weeknd’ was featured on Mayhem, but there was no sign of a duet when the record dropped in March.

