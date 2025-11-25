Labour Codes will provide substantial benefits to unorganised, gig workers: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The recently enacted Labour Codes will provide substantial benefits to unorganised workers and gig workers, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He said that these workers previously had to navigate numerous forms, inspections and complex regulations, whereas the new framework simplifies processes and ensures access to proper facilities, social security and better working conditions.

The minister added that both employers and employees have welcomed these reforms.

Goyal, while addressing the National Conference of Trade Leaders here, highlighted recent reforms aimed at strengthening ease of doing business and enhancing the welfare of workers.

The minister encouraged traders to promote Swadeshi products. He said suppliers should clearly mention the manufacturing location on product packaging, and suggested that shops may display that they sell Swadeshi goods.

He emphasised the importance of expanding the presence of ‘Made in India’ products.

The minister stated that ease of doing business has been significantly improved through the Jan Vishvas Bill, which simplifies procedures and reduces compliance burdens.

Responding to suggestions on the idea of “One Nation, One License,” he suggested that, as a pilot initiative, states such as Delhi and Maharashtra could consider creating a single online portal integrating state and municipal trade licences.

Meanwhile, the new labour codes aim to foster industrial peace, boosts productivity, and supports a balanced, growth-oriented work environment. They also promote fairness, equity, and inclusivity in India’s labour market.

By ensuring uniform wage standards and social security, they safeguard both workers’ rights and employers’ interests. Overall, the new Codes strengthen economic justice, encourages formalisation, and enhances the dignity of labour.

The four Labour Codes include the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. The historic reform streamlines compliance, modernises outdated provisions, and creates a simplified, efficient framework that promotes ease of doing business while safeguarding workers’ rights and welfare.

