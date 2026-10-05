'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to be replaced by 'Apsara', First look out

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) The popular show, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' will be replaced by a new supernatural saga, 'Apsara' soon on Star Plus.

Featuring Samiksha Jaiswal and Paras Kalnawat as leads, the show explores what happens when an Apsara becomes the bridge between an ancient power and those who seek to possess it.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have also unveiled the first look of the forthcoming drama.

Backed by Mukta Dhond, the show also features Anushka Merchande, Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, Mona Vasu and Poorva Gokhale in key roles, along with others.

Actress Samiksha Jaiswal, who will be seen essaying the role of Sunehri on the show, said that she loved how her character manages to balance between her responsibility as a guardian of the Amrit and her affection towards her loved ones.

She added that Sunehri is not someone waiting for a knight in shining armour, as she is her own hero.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “There is something exciting about playing an Apsara whose story goes beyond her beauty. I play Sunehri, who has the extraordinary responsibility of protecting the Amrit from evil forces. At the same time, she has people she loves and wants to keep safe. What interests me is how she carries both responsibilities, as a guardian of the Amrit and as someone deeply attached to her loved ones."

"Her courage, her emotions and the choices she makes are what define her. She feels fear and worries about those she loves, but still finds the strength to step forward. An Apsara isn’t waiting for her hero. She is the hero," she went on to add.

'Apsara' is scheduled to premiere on 21 October this year at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. It will also be available on JioHotstar.

--IANS

pm/