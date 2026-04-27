'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' actor Daksh Sharma on long working hours in television

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Television actor Daksh Sharma, who is seen essaying the role of Nakul Virani in the popular show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2", opened up about the long working hours in the television industry, along with delayed payments

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Daksh shared that everyone working in television is working here by choice. He added that, driven by passion, people give their all as they simply love what they do.

He was asked, "The industry often talks about long working hours and delayed payments. Have you experienced this, and do you think it should be discussed more openly?"

To this, Daksh told IANS that he personally sees the long working hours as a blessing, as it means you are getting work.

"Everyone in this industry comes here by choice, driven by passion. No one is forced to be here. People work day and night because they love what they do. Of course, challenges exist, but I don’t complain. I’ve even slept in my car between shoots while managing multiple projects, and I still felt grateful. For me, being able to work consistently is what matters most", he went on to add.

During the conversation, Daksh further disclosed if he felt any pressure playing Nakul Virani?

Daksh said that no matter which show he is a part of, there is always a responsibility attached to it.

"Every show that airs on national television carries its own audience and expectations. It’s not just about one particular show—every show has its viewers. So, as an actor, you have to give your best shot every single time," he went on to explain.

"There is a bit of nervousness and a sense of responsibility, but being associated with such a well-known name feels really special. You feel grateful and lucky because so many people come to Mumbai with dreams, and getting to be part of something like this means you are living that dream in a way. It’s a beautiful feeling", concluded Daksh.

--IANS

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