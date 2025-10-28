October 28, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

Kunchacko Boban & Lijomol Jose come together for Kiran Das' psychological thriller

Kunchacko Boban & Lijomol Jose come together for Kiran Das' psychological thriller

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actors Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose have come together for a forthcoming psychological thriller, which will be made under the direction of the well-known editor Kiran Das. The shoot for the upcoming project commenced on Tuesday.

The project has been announced under the working title "Panorama Studios Production No. 3". The screenplay of the film has been penned by noted writer and filmmaker Shahi Kabir.

Along with Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, the ensemble cast of the drama also includes Sudheesh, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishnapraba, Sibi Thomas, Sabumon, Arun Cherukavil, Vineeth Thattil, Unni Lalu, Nithin George, Kiran Peethambaran, Jolly Chirayath, Thankam Mohan, Sreekanth Murali, and Ganga Meera in key roles, along with others.

"Panorama Studios Production Number 3" is being presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Panorama Studios, and backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, with Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon serving as co-producers, and Abhinav Mehrotra as creative producer.

Dropping a couple of photographs from the mahurat ceremony, T-Series penned on social media, "A mind-twisting psychological thriller is now on floors Panorama Studios “Production No. 3” shoot begins - starring Kunchacko Boban & Lijomol Jose, written by Shahi Kabir and directed by Kiran Das Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films and Panorama Studios Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (sic)."

With Arjun Seth looking after the camera work, the editing department of the flick is being headed by Kiran Das, and Dileep Nath is the Production Designer.

Gayathri Kishore is looking after the costumes, whereas Ronex Xavier is in charge of the makeup.

The technical crew of the film further includes Jithin Joseph as the Sound Design, VFX by Egg White VFX, Shabeer Malavattath as the Production Controller, and Vinod Raghavan as the Executive Producer.

Justin Varghese has scored the music for "Panorama Studios Production No. 3".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Adani Total Gas clocks 19 pc growth in revenue from operations in Q2, volume up 16 pc

Adani Total Gas clocks 19 pc growth in revenue from operations in Q2, volume up 16 pc

Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Invitational Kolkata of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata. Photo credit: IGPL Tour

Golf: Aman Raj and Kartik Singh rekindle rivalry at IGPL Kolkata

When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

When Renuka Shahane spoke about husband Ashutosh Rana’s ‘aggressive’ side

China blocks South Korean survey ship near West Sea structures in second standoff this year: Report (File image)

China blocks South Korean survey ship near West Sea structures in second standoff this year: Report

Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Mark Ronson says he is driven by insecurity

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270 (File image)

Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270

Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

Centre announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 to honour scientists, innovators

World’s top boxers set for World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 as India names strong 20-member squad for the event to be conducted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex from November 14 to 21 in Greater Noida. Photo credit: BAI

World’s top boxers set for World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 as India names strong 20-member squad

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s net profit dips 38 pc in Q2 FY26