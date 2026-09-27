Ajay Devgn makes fun of his & Salman Khan’s dancing skills: We only do difficult steps

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actors Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat will be joining host Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 20’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on Sunday.

As the duo promotes their upcoming film, 'Drishyam 3', Ajay will be seen mocking his and Salman's well-known dancing skills during the episode.

The promo shared by the makers on Instagram showed Ajay taking a hilarious jibe at himself and Salman while reacting to contestant Qazi Touqeer’s famous 'Rockstar' hook step.

As Ajay and Jaideep interacted with contestants, the 'Raid' actor asked Qazi to do his hook step.

When he did it, Ajay reacted by making fun of himself and host Salman. He said in a sarcastic manner, “Salman and I do very difficult steps. This one is very easy. Hence, I would like Jaideep Ahlawat to do it.”

While Jaideep refuses initially, he ends up doing the famous step at the end. Salman can be seen laughing and enjoying their fun interaction.

Reacting to the promo, one of the Insta users wrote, “Qazi bro Aura m Rockstar baby nice bro”, while another one penned, “Rockstar babyyyy auuuuuuuu.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Salman schooled contestant Rhiti Tiwari for crossing the line during a ‘diss’ task.

Questioning Rhiti on her language towards Qazi and Uditi Singh during a, Salman said, “Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.”

Not just that, Salman also reprimanded other housemates who were supporting Rhiti during the task, including Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan and Young DSA.

“And everyone was laughing. Where is your sense? You were making fun of her, and she was making fun of you. Was it not your duty to stop it right there? If this diss would have been on your sister, would you have let this diss happen?", said an angry Salman.

--IANS

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