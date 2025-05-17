Kunal Kemmu lauds Operation Sindoor as Hindi film industry grapples with backlash over its silence

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with ‘Madgaon Express’, is lauding the action of the Indian Armed Forces.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a letter in which he spoke about the counter-terror operation of India, Operation Sindoor.

He wrote, “Fear, heartbreak, anxiety, loss, victory, confusion, a sense of unity, a sense of division, a sense of anger, a sense of sorrow, a sense of power and a sense of powerlessness. A sense of valour, a sense of gratitude, a sense of numbness, a sense of realisation. Things slowly find their way back to normalcy or somewhere close to it. We went through testing times as individuals, as families and as a nation. We've been through some in the past and I'm sure we will go through more in the future. I say 'we' because even if this didn't directly affect most of us, it did still affect almost all of us”.

The actor shared that every Indian dealt with it in their own way. But nothing can replace the loss of lives and the effect of the fear this has left on many. Terror should not have a place in this world.

He further mentioned that India’s retaliatory response in the form of Operation Sindoor is what an act of terror deserves.

He continued, “I'm grateful as a citizen of India to the leaders of the nation and the might of its armed forces not just for protecting the people and the values of this nation but also showing the entire world that if we can bow our heads in respect we will not tolerate anyone stepping on them and that we possess the power and the resolve to crush the feet of those who threaten us or the lives of our families and fellow citizens”.

“And lastly I really believe that ‘Mae ya hum Apas Mae bhale hi lade ya humari na bane, yeh mera desh aur iske log mera parivaar hai, hum bhale hi ek doosre ko gaali de chalega, magar agar koi bahar wala yeh kare toh hum bardasht nahi karenge’ Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena”, he added.

Kunal’s post comes at a time when a large section of the Hindi film fraternity is under heavy fire from netizens over its silence on Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

aa/