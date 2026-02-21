Kunal Kapoor says India’s move to regulate social media for kids is ‘not anti tech but pro future’

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor has voiced support for India weighing restrictions on social media access for children under 16, saying the move is not “anti-technology” but “pro-future”.

Kunal took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he re-shared a news about how “India with a population of 1.4 billion is considering a ban on social media for children under the age of 16.”

Reacting to the ongoing discussions around regulating social media use among minors, Kunal said protecting young minds from algorithms designed to be addictive is the need of the hour.

He wrote: “This is much needed. It’s not anti tech but pro future. Have to protect young minds from algorithms engineered to be addictive. And it also gives us a chance to build our homegrown platforms, that are focused on growth, not just engagement,” tweeted the actor.

The Union government is reportedly considering restricting social media access for those below the age of 16, by amending the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Kunal started his career as an assistant director, and made his acting debut with the MF Hussain 2004 film Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. His career breakthrough was with the Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti in 2006.

He was then seen in films such as Aaja Nachle, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Don 2, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Dear Zindagi, Veeram, Gold.

After a brief hiatus, Kunal earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Babur, in The Empire in 2021. The actor will be seen next in the magnum opus Ramayan along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

He will also make his Telugu debut in Vishwambhara. The film slated to be one of the most expensive Telugu films, will see him joining forces with Chiranjeevi. The actor is also a trained pilot and races rally and formula 3 cars.

--IANS

dc/