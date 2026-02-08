Kunal Kapoor calls Rang De Basanti 'still worth the theatre seat' even after 20 years

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor, who essayed the role of Aslam in the iconic movie "Rang De Basanti", called the film still worth the theatre seat even after 2 decades of release.

Kunal recently joined the cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" for their 20th anniversary celebration, along with Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ajit Andhare.

They all came together to mark the milestone moment with a special screening of the movie in Mumbai.

Kunal used social media to share some snippets from the nostalgic get-together, along with some scenes from the movie, and wrote, "When the past and present collide again. 20 years later, still worth the theatre seat. So grateful to have been part of something so special (sic)."

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan commented on the post with an "Amazing !!".

Earlier, actress Soha Ali Khan, who was seen as Sonia in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, also marked the special moment with a social media post.

Taking to her official Insta handle, Soha posted a few sneak peeks from the reunion.

She dropped a clip of the cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" celebrating with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Soha further published a before-and-after snap of the primary cast of the drama.

"20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still (fire emoji) #rangdebasanti 🇮🇳 #twentyyearsofrangdebasanti #reunion," the caption on the post read.

Refreshing your memory, when the project was released back in 2006, it received a lot of critical acclaim.

It was honored with the National Award for 'Best Popular Film', along with being nominated for 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.

Moreover, "Rang De Basanti" was also chosen as India's official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category.

--IANS

pm/