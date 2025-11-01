Kunaal Roy Kapur: Social media algorithms have truly hacked human brain

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’, has said that in the age of information and the Internet, social media algorithms have taken the control of the human mind.

The trailer of the series was unveiled recently, and it offers a glimpse into a modern family’s bold social experiment, as they pack away their gadgets, transform their home with a vintage touch, and set out to rediscover each other beyond the screens. The fun family challenge soon turns into a rollercoaster of withdrawal, chaos, and laughter.

Kunaal Roy Kapur, who essays the role of Kunal Mehta in the show, said in a statement, “The concept instantly clicked with me. Social media algorithms have truly hacked the human brain. We all know what it’s like to be glued to our screens, and this story captures that truth with warmth and wit. It’s entertaining, funny, and emotional, never preachy. Shooting this series genuinely made me rethink my own relationship with my phone! I’m excited for audiences everywhere to experience it on ZEE5”.

As the story unfolds, the OTT series transports viewers back to an era when conversations were heartfelt, patience came naturally, and family time didn’t need Wi-Fi.

Talking about the show, Mona Singh, who plays the role of Simran Mehta, said, “The show is so relevant to our everyday lives. We’re all guilty of reaching for our phones before reaching for a conversation. What I love about ‘Thode Door Thode Paas’ is how it uses humour and emotion to remind us that sometimes, the best way to connect is to disconnect. Working with Pankaj ji and Kunaal felt like being part of a real family”.

Produced by Manish Trehan, Guneet Dogra, and Shreyas Kabadi, and directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the show also stars Pankaj Kapur, Ayesha Kaduskar, Sartaj Singh and Gurpreet Saini in pivotal roles.

The series is set to premiere on November 7, 2025, only on ZEE5.

--IANS

aa/