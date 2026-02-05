Kumar Sanu looks back at ‘studio days’: A different kind of magic in air when a song is being born

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu took a trip down memory lane as he revisited his iconic studio days from the 1990s.

Kumar Sanu took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself giving an interview and talking about lending his vocals for the title track of “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.”

He wrote that there was a different kind of energy in the studio when a song was being born.

“Throwing it back to the studio days! There’s a different kind of magic in the air when a song is being born.”

He also mentioned that watching the footage brought back memories of collaborating with legendary composers to shape what later became the signature 1990s sound.

Watching this footage brings back all the memories of working with such great composers to find that signature 90s sound…#yedilaashiqana,” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’, the film is set to re-release on February 13 once again after 24 years.

True Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. will re-release the 2002 Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa across cinemas on 13 February 2026, bringing the film back to the big screen 24 years after its original release in 2002.

The movie stars Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma, and is nostalgia wrapped in a film. It told the story of lovers, Karan and Pooja, who face the biggest bolt from the blue when Pooja's plane is hijacked by terrorists. Karan jeopardizes his life to save her, only to find out that Pooja's brother is one of them.

Upon the announcement of the film’s re-release, the director had said: “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa was made for the big screen."

He added: “The scale, the music, the emotions, everything was designed to be experienced collectively in a theatre. I’m genuinely happy that a new generation will get the chance to discover the film the way audiences did in 2002.”

The director, who gave Ajay Devgan his first break in the 1991 Bollywood film Phool Aur Kaante, added: “Romantic films have a huge audience base today and the film will cater to young viewers. Cinema has a long memory, and when a film connects honestly, it always finds its way back to the audience.”

--IANS

dc/