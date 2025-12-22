Kumail Nanjiani on ‘Eternals’: I’m very proud of my performance in it

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Shakti Anand shared a glimpse from the sets of the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, sharing a candid selfie that captured the lighter moments behind the scenes.

While the show was known for its intense melodrama on screen, Shakti’s post reflected the camaraderie and madness that unfolded off camera. Shakti, who plays Hemant Virani, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself from the sets of the show.

He wrote: “Selfie breaks on the Kyunki set—drama on screen, madness off screen...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi #ShaktiAnand #Actor #ActorsLife #HemantVirani #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on 29 July 2025. It is a sequel and reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned to portray the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi portray second-generation characters.

The first installment of the show aired in 2008. It revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to Mihir, grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Talking about Shakti, the actor received the offer to act in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while he was working as a medical examiner in Delhi. He played a blind boy in telefilm Nayan Jyoti.

Shakti and his wife Sai Deodhar participated in the first season of the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye. In the serial Godh Bharaai, he performed as the character Shivam. The actor had worked in the daily soap called Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, SuperCops vs Supervillains, he was also seen as Shiv in the show Gangaa and as Emperor Balakumara in popular Tenali Rama.

He was last seen playing Amber Singh, in the show Channa Mereya. Since July 2025, he reprised his role of Advocate Hemant Virani in the spiritual sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

--IANS

dc/