June 17, 2025 5:04 PM हिंदी

'Kuberaa' teaser edited by Nagarjuna's college alumnus; Actor asked, 'Who cut this?'

'Kuberaa' teaser edited by Nagarjuna's college alumnus; Actor asked, 'Who cut this?'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Did you know the teaser of Sekhar Kammula's "Kuberaa" was edited by Sushruth Chilakapati, a young alumnus from Nagarjuna's college - The Akkineni Family’s Annapurna College of Film and Media?

However, Nagarjuna was not aware of this, and ended up asking - "Who cut this?".

He recalled, "When I first watched the teaser, I was blown away. I remember asking, ‘Who cut this? What a fantastic cut!’ It had such finesse, such storytelling rhythm - it was difficult to pull off something like that, especially a teaser that builds entirely on a song and still conveys a whole story. I later found out that the person behind it was a young man named Sushruth, an alumnus of Annapurna College of Film & Media. I was genuinely thrilled!"

After learning that the editor is an alumnus of his college, Nagarjuna asked his wife, Amala Akkineni about him.

"I was so proud. We had met before, but I hadn’t realised he’d go on to do something so impactful. For Sekhar to conceive of a teaser that too the first teaser, like this…and for someone from our very own college to bring it to life - that’s what this ecosystem is all about. It was a full-circle moment for me as both an actor and the founder of the college," Nagarjuna added.

Praising Susruth for being focused and passionate, Amala shared that he is remembered as a gifted student with a "natural sense of rhythm" by his teachers.

"He has a creative storytelling ability with an intuitive understanding of characterisation. It all showed up in his edits, especially his graduation film 'Que Sera Sera' — a well-crafted and directed black-and-white short film that still stands out. It’s been a joy to see him grow under Sekhar Kammula’s mentorship and make his mark in the industry. We are proud of his journey and glad his work is getting the appreciation it deserves," Amala remembered.

Starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, "Kuberaa" is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 20.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'Kuberaa' teaser edited by Nagarjuna's college alumnus; Actor asked, 'Who cut this?'

'Kuberaa' teaser edited by Nagarjuna's college alumnus; Actor asked, 'Who cut this?'

This is how Arjun Rampal prepared for his role Rauf in 'Rana Naidu 2'

This is how Arjun Rampal prepared for his role Rauf in 'Rana Naidu 2'

NSE likely gets SEBI’s nod to shift derivatives expiry to Tuesday

NSE gets SEBI’s nod to shift derivatives expiry to Tuesday

My goal is to bring tennis back to life in India, says teen sensation Hitesh Chauhan.

My goal is to bring tennis back to life in India, says teen sensation Hitesh Chauhan

Digital transformation a strategic imperative that defines resilience: Salesforce

Digital transformation a strategic imperative that defines resilience: Salesforce

UP Women’s Commission chairperson hails CM Yogi's leadership as state tops in disposal of sexual harassment cases

UP Women’s Commission chairperson hails CM Yogi's leadership as state tops in disposal of sexual harassment cases

Congress leader Singhvi lauds PM Modi's tour of ceasefire line in Cyprus (File image)

Congress leader Singhvi lauds PM Modi's tour of ceasefire line in Cyprus

Sapna Choudhary calls her latest Haryanvi track ‘Balam Chota’ a celebration of cultural roots

Sapna Choudhary calls her latest Haryanvi track ‘Balam Chota’ a celebration of cultural roots

Now, Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight due to an ‘issue’

Now, Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight due to an ‘issue’

Diljit Dosanjh’s quirky English commentary from the sets of 'Border 2'

Diljit Dosanjh’s quirky English commentary from the sets of 'Border 2'