Kubbra Sait recalls being ‘spellbound’ by Shah Rukh Khan’s presence and charisma during their first meeting

Sharing her admiration, she looked back on her first meeting with the superstar, recalling how she was left completely spellbound by his presence and undeniable charisma. The ‘Sacred Games’ actress said the moment remains etched in her memory as a reminder of why Shah Rukh continues to captivate millions across the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sait posted a couple of her photos with SRK alongside a heartfelt note. She wrote, “September 26, 2011.The day I met the one and only Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk the loveliest, grandest, most irreplaceable man. When he walked into the room, it felt like the air changed. Ya it was lighter than before. Everyone men and women alike was completed awe struck. He smiled, he listened, he helped, he radiated grace. My heart nearly stopped when he helped me move some heavy chairs… and thankfully, a kind stranger captured those moments forever.”

“It was my first time meeting the Shah Rukh Khan. For every dreamer, he’s the ultimate playbook. I remember being spellbound by his presence, lost in his charisma every second of that evening. Just being in the same space as someone who has played the greatest son, lover, fighter, villain, and hero on screen it was magic I think I managed to speak; I did my job, the simplest words tumbled out of me, half-choked with excitement.”

“I was there for work I got paid for that gig but honestly, just being in his presence was reward enough. Over the years, I’ve had the joy of hosting several events with him, even his birthday celebration with his fans from all over the world, although the first meeting remains a little extraaaa special. It was pure wonder and I’m still pinching myself. Shah Rukh Khan, you are truly the most beautiful hooman Happy Birthday, Sweet Shah! Welcome to your sixties they make you look Sweet Sexxxty you are Sextraordinary !!! Fan, Me,” added Kubbra Sait.

Notably, on his special day, Shah Rukh Khan received heartwarming wishes from his industry friends and fans across social media.

