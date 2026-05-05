KSS Memorial shooting: Ganga Singh wins 50m Rifle 3P title, Kamaljeet, Surbhi Rao bag senior mixed team gold

New Delhi/Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) Army marksman Ganga Singh clinched a gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal. At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, Haryana’s Kamaljeet Choudhary and Surbhi Rao emerged victorious in the 10m Air Pistol Senior Mixed Team ISSF event.

Ganga Singh shot a total of 357.8 in the final to finish on top of the podium. Railways’ Arjun Babuta secured the silver medal with 356.9, while fellow Railways shooter Swapnil Suresh Kusale claimed bronze with 343.7. Army’s Sidharth Gaur finished fourth with 332.3.

In qualification, Punjab’s Harjas Singh topped the field with a score of 586-25x, followed by Maharashtra’s Rudrankksh B. Patil with 584-31x. Arjun Babuta shot 584-28x to qualify third, while Swapnil Kusale secured fourth place with 583-31x.

In the 10m Pistol mixed team, the Haryana pair topped the qualification round with a score of 576-17x before clinching the gold medal in the final with a score of 476.6. Karnataka’s Mamith N Gowda and Divya T.S., who had qualified fourth with 573-17x, settled for silver after scoring 472.5 in the final. ONGC’s Amanpreet Singh and Shweta, who also shot 573-17x in qualification, secured the bronze medal with a score of 409.3. Gujarat’s Vaibhavi and Jinesh had qualified second with 574-11x and eventually finished fourth.

Adriyan Karmakar tops Junior Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions

West Bengal’s Adriyan Karmakar clinched the junior men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions title with a score of 360.2 in the final. Haryana’s Rohit Kanyan secured the silver medal with 350.5, while Rajasthan’s Prince took bronze with 336.1. Maharashtra’s Vedant Nitin Waghmare finished fourth with 328.1.

In qualification, Vedant Nitin Waghmare topped the field with a score of 580-26x, followed closely by Adriyan Karmakar with 580-24x. Madhya Pradesh’s Priyavrat Singh Tomar qualified third with 579-22x, while Prince secured fourth place with 578-16x.

Rajasthan pair wins Junior Mixed Team Pistol

The 10m Air Pistol Junior Mixed Team ISSF event saw Rajasthan’s Yogesh and Mohini secure the gold medal with a score of 478.6 in the final after qualifying fourth with 576-21x (293-12x, 283-9x).

Haryana’s Shiva and Navya topped the qualification round with 581-22x (293-14x, 288-8x) but finished with bronze after scoring 417.7 in the medal match. Karnataka’s Avanthika and Jonathan, who had qualified second with 580-17x (292-11x, 288-6x), claimed silver with 478 in the final. The Army duo of Sunny and Lakshita qualified third with 579-20x (294-7x, 285-13x) and finished fourth overall.

Girish-Bhavya shines in Youth Mixed Team Pistol

In the 10m Air Pistol Youth Mixed Team ISSF event, Rajasthan’s Girish and Bhavya shot 575-21x (289-13x, 286-8x) in qualification to top the field and continued their excellent form in the final to clinch gold with a score of 479.1.

Delhi’s Tanish and Manyata qualified second with 575-13x (289-7x, 286-6x) and secured silver after scoring 472.6 in the final. Uttar Pradesh’s Chirag and Prajna qualified third with 574-19x (289-10x, 285-9x) and eventually finished fourth. Madhya Pradesh’s Yugpratap and Aaradhya, who had qualified fourth with 572-13x (287-6x, 285-7x), went on to win bronze with a score of 413.3.

--IANS

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