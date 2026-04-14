April 14, 2026 2:27 PM हिंदी

K.S Chithra gets emotional remembering her late daughter

K.S Chithra gets emotional remembering her late daughter

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Stalwart playback singer K. S. Chithra recently shared a deeply emotional post remembering her late daughter.

Posting a beautiful picture of her little girl, Chithra wrote, “The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain but you are forever in my heart until we meet again.”

With the post and the heartfelt caption, she reflected on her grief that continues to stay with her even years later.

Talking about her late daughter, Nandana, she was born in 2002 after many years of marriage, and was her only child. Chithra is married to Vijay Shankar.

Reportedly, in 2011 Nandana passed away in a drowning accident in Dubai at a very young age.

The heartbreaking incident left the singer devastated, and she has spoken about how spirituality and music helped her cope with the immense loss.

For the uninitiated, Chithra does not have any other children.

According to reports, Nandana was a special child with down syndrome.

Despite her personal tragedy, Chithra continued to focus and dedicated to her craft.

With a career spanning over four decades, Chithra went on to record more than 25,000 songs across multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

She is fondly known as the “Nightingale of South India,” and over the years, has collaborated with some of the biggest composers.

She has been felicitated with numerous accolades, including multiple National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

Her songs like “Kehna Hi Kya” and “Piya Basanti” remain iconic.

--IANS

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