October 19, 2025

Krushna Abhishek calls it a ‘privilege’ to share stage with Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC 17’

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek recently had a memorable experience on the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.” He shared the stage with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Reflecting on the shoot, Krushna expressed how privileged he felt to learn from the veteran actor while enjoying fun moments alongside co-star Sunil Grover. Taking to his Instagram handle, Krushna posted an image featuring him posing alongside Big B and Sunil. In the candid click, Amitabh Bachchan is seen standing in the middle, with Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek posing on either side, making hand signs.

Sharing the image, Krushna wrote, “The man who has inspired us all woh kehete hain na ki admi dekh ke seekhta hai aur aap se hi sab kutch seekha Hain. Truly privileged to share the stage with u guys had a blast shooting this episode with @amitabhbachchan do watch it this week love u @whosunilgrover Paaji enjoyed so much with u #kbc #sunilgrover #krushna @sonytvofficial.”

Last week, the comedian posted his photo with the veteran actor on his birthday. In the caption, Abhishek said the ‘Sholay actor’ has always been his favourite since childhood. “Wishing u a very happy birthday sir @amitabhbachchan u hv always been my fav since my childhood. Pray for u to be healthy and happy always love and wishes,” wrote Krushna Abhishek.

Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek are set to appear on the “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17” Diwali special this Monday. A newly released promo by Sony TV shows Sunil, dressed in a crisp white suit and clean-shaven. He entertains everyone with his hilarious performance of the song “Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte,” leaving Amitabh laughing uncontrollably. The host is seen clapping and throwing his head back in amusement, unable to contain his joy.

Krushna Abhishek, looking dapper in a black suit, joins in the fun and keeps smiling throughout Sunil’s comic act. Both Sunil and Krushna featured alongside Kapil Sharma in “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” streaming on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/

