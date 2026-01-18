January 18, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon's mom says 'I have been blessed with a son' after Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Kriti and Nupur Sanon's mother, Geeta Sanon, expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her younger one with a loving partner.

Geeta further added that following Nupur's wedding with singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur, she has not given away her daughter but instead has gained a son.

Blessing the newlyweds with love and happiness, Geeta penned a heartfelt note on her IG that read, "Thankful to God for holding my hand to walk through every phase of my life .My heart is filled with gratitude for the blessings He showered on my little one who having found the love of her life begins a new chapter of her life . May the newly weds be blessed with love , happiness and a blissful togetherness . I have not given away my daughter but have been blessed with a son (sic)".

Previously, Kriti revealed that Nupur and Stebin dated for around five years before finally tying the knot.

The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress added that Stebin has been an integral part of their family, and their bond has grown stronger in the last five years.

Stating that she has not just gained a brother-in-law but also a friend for life, Kriti wrote, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married! From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

“@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me,” she added.

--IANS

pm/

