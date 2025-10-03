October 03, 2025 7:00 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon wraps up Sicilian chapter of ‘Cocktail 2’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the Italy schedule of her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from Italy.

In the pictures, she can be seen having a gala time with her team and the director of the film, Homi Adajania.

She wrote in the caption, “Ciao my Bellas. And just like that we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow. See you guys super soon”.

The film is a sequel to ‘Cocktail’, which was also directed by Homi Adajania. It explores friendship, love, and heartbreak. ‘Cocktail’ starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It followed the lives of three contrasting individuals who share a flat in London.

Veronica (played by Deepika) is bold and carefree, Meera (played by Diana) is traditional and reserved, while Gautam (played by Saif) is flirtatious and charming. Their unconventional friendship turns complicated when love enters the mix, leading to emotional conflicts and self-discovery.

Meanwhile, Kriti will be next seen in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film also stars Dhanush. The film has been described as a spiritual successor to ‘Raanjhanaa’, and Aanand L. Rai has said there are thematic similarities, especially in terms of passion, rage, longing. But it is not a sequel.

This marks the third collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush after ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

Earlier, Kriti was appointed as the brand ambassador for UNFPA (The United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency). Elated about her role, the actress shared that she has always wanted to use her influence for a cause that is close to her heart.

Meanwhile, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is set to release on November 28, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

